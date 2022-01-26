Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $33.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.07 million to $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

