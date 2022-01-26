Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.52. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

