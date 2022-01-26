Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.02). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 9,171,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.