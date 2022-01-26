Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce sales of $63.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $246.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $280.70 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Paya stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Paya has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paya during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paya by 23.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.