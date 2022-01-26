Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report $54.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.90 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $219.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $229.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $440.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

