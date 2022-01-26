Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 693,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.