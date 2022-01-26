Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WTS opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.73. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

