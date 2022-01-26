Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Raymond James has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDT. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.63.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

