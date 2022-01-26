Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 68.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 68.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Vision by 89,753.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

