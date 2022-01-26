Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

