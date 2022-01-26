Brokers Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.71.

FIS opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $18,108,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.