Brokers Offer Predictions for Goosehead Insurance, Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GSHD. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 137,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.