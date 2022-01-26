Brokers Offer Predictions for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.

Shares of REGI opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after acquiring an additional 73,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

