Brokers Offer Predictions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.