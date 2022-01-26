Brokers Offer Predictions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.60). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

