Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 11,327 shares.The stock last traded at $43.51 and had previously closed at $43.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

