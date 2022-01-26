Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BIP opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

