Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,876 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Brookfield Renewable worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after buying an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,628,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 335,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 273,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

