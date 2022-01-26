Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP.UN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.08.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN traded up C$1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,852. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$39.24 and a 1-year high of C$62.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

