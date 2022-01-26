Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.29% of Bruker worth $153,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bruker by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKR opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

