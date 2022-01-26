Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Brunswick stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Assetmark acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $0. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

