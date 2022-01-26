BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.95 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002945 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $84.95 million and $3.61 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.62 or 0.06660055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,317.72 or 0.99718147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00052072 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

