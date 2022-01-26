BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Trading Up 0.6%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

