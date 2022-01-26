BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). BTRS posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

BTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth $155,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 41,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

