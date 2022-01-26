Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,280 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($30.36) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BURBY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.03) to GBX 1,928 ($26.01) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,309.03.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 95,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.