Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 96719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, cut their price objective on Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$135.82 million and a P/E ratio of -16.45.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

