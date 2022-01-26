BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Trading 6.4% Higher

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.29. 88,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 129,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 3.96%.

In other BurgerFi International news, Chairman Ophir Sternberg purchased 28,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $177,628.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

