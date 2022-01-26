Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.77

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and traded as low as $10.13. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 544 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZZUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($26.14) to €22.00 ($25.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.