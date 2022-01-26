Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 272,767 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

