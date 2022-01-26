Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 272,767 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KYMR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 263,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,666. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

