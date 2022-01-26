BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.23

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 35238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

