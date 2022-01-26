Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 405,183 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5. The company has a market cap of £17.47 million and a P/E ratio of -38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Get Byotrol alerts:

In other Byotrol news, insider David Thomas Traynor bought 244,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.20 ($13,176.20).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.