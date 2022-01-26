ByteNext 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,093.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $859,153.19 and $1,093.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.11 or 0.06767417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.19 or 1.00399626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049674 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

