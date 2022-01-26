BZEdge (BZE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $562.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $952,143.92 and $562.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.10 or 0.06638006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.48 or 0.99984049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00052108 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

