C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.