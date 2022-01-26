C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.82

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 13194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Several analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

