Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 143,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 119,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

