CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of CACI International worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $267.32 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.41.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.