CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.14-18.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.71.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.90. 153,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CACI International has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

