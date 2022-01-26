Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 396,157 shares.The stock last traded at $48.24 and had previously closed at $48.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 206,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 195,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after buying an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

