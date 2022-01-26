Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

