Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE CDRE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

CDRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

