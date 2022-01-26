Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

