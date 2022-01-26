Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,611 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

