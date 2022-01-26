Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Calavo Growers reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVGW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 3,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,760. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $721.09 million, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 532.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 104.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 21.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.