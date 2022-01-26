California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,361 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Rapid7 worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.