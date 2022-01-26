California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,582 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 364,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 350,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.