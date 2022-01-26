California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Morningstar worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 78,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,457 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,337 shares of company stock worth $61,258,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

