California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Nutanix worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $153,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

