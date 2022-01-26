California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Vertiv worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after buying an additional 394,542 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,265,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

